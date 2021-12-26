Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 313,870 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,811 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $40,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,525,390 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,470,015,000 after acquiring an additional 190,682 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,089,127,000 after buying an additional 2,593,318 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,742,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,668,988,000 after buying an additional 1,022,540 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,995,325 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,129,606,000 after buying an additional 358,338 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,325,733 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,039,982,000 after buying an additional 362,435 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. New Street Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.38.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $155.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.40. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.53 and a 1 year high of $159.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

