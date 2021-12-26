AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.83.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATR. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATR traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.33. The stock had a trading volume of 223,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,918. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.68. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $112.37 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp bought a new position in AptarGroup during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 24.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 130.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 36.8% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management boosted its position in AptarGroup by 13.9% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.