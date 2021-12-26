Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.51.

AMBP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.60 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMBP traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $8.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,104,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,223. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.52.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stolper Co bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,277,000. Loews Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at about $31,436,000. CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,343,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,265,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,008,000. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

