Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.51.
AMBP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.60 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:AMBP traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $8.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,104,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,223. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.52.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stolper Co bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,277,000. Loews Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at about $31,436,000. CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,343,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,265,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,008,000. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ardagh Metal Packaging
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.
