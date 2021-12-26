Argon Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.36 Million (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Argon has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $109,287.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Argon has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One Argon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0191 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00061273 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,057.76 or 0.08053159 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00074611 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,377.32 or 0.99980358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00053021 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 80,133,331 coins and its circulating supply is 71,374,414 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

