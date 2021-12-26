Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) to announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Arhaus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Arhaus will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arhaus.
Several analysts recently issued reports on ARHS shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.
ARHS traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.43. The company had a trading volume of 265,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,280. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $14.00.
Arhaus Company Profile
Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.
