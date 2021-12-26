Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aroundtown from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group upgraded Aroundtown from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Aroundtown from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.70 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aroundtown currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.70.

AANNF stock opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $8.53.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

