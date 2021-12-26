Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Purchases 13,104 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 220,436 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.3% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,705,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,170,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $176.28 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

