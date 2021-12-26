Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $11.19 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $11,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,728,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,294,000 after purchasing an additional 105,038 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 41.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,912,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170,103 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,015,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,240,000 after purchasing an additional 79,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,315,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,155,000 after purchasing an additional 254,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,181,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,706,000 after purchasing an additional 189,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $79.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.64. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $64.20 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.86.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.62) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $226,582.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

