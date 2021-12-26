Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $11.97 Million Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $11,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VeriSign by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in VeriSign by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $249.64 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $250.79. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.71 and a 200-day moving average of $224.39.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total value of $617,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 11,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $2,573,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,555 shares of company stock valued at $10,487,925 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 29th.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.