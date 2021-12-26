Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $12.51 Million Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,074 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $12,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in AMETEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in AMETEK by 154.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in AMETEK by 62.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AME shares. Loop Capital started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.10.

In other AMETEK news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $9,736,820.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,216. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AME stock opened at $142.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.96 and a one year high of $145.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.05%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

