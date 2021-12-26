Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $10,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FLT shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.73.

NYSE FLT opened at $223.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.10. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.78 and a 52 week high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $755.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

