Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 19,308 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,308 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $10,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 51.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 87.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 54.7% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $59.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.99 and a 12-month high of $62.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.40.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

