Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Atlantic Union Bankshares posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $170.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.54 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 37.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AUB shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush bought 1,500 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 713.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 51,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 44,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $37.44. The company had a trading volume of 156,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,125. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $31.75 and a 52-week high of $42.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average of $36.28. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.14%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

