ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ATN International’s earnings. ATN International reported earnings per share of ($0.78) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ATN International will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ATN International.

Get ATN International alerts:

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $166.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.76 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on ATNI. Raymond James cut their target price on ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of ATNI stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.92. 21,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,659. ATN International has a 1 year low of $37.89 and a 1 year high of $52.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $647.52 million, a PE ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 0.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. ATN International’s payout ratio is -56.20%.

In other news, major shareholder Cornelius B. Prior, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ATN International by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,211,000 after purchasing an additional 23,324 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of ATN International by 132.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of ATN International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of ATN International during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its position in shares of ATN International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 21,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATN International (ATNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.