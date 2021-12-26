AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.01 Billion

Brokerages forecast that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will announce $41.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for AT&T’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.75 billion and the highest is $46.05 billion. AT&T posted sales of $45.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year sales of $167.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $154.91 billion to $173.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $156.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $140.66 billion to $166.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.06.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,066,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,320,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AT&T by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812,329 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,267,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AT&T by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,465,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,682,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $24.87. 43,285,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,594,813. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.57 billion, a PE ratio of 207.27, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

