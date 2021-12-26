AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 2.1% of GFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,066,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,320,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,644,734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,734,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812,329 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,417,013,000 after buying an additional 3,364,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,465,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,682,572,000 after buying an additional 1,394,576 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T opened at $24.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $177.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.27, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average of $26.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

