aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2021

Analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) will announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.12. aTyr Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($0.92). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover aTyr Pharma.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of aTyr Pharma from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of aTyr Pharma from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIFE. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIFE traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $7.85. 60,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83. aTyr Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $13.10.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

