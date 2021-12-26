Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Shares Up 2.6%

Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX)’s stock price shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.55 and last traded at $3.49. 122,797 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 69,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AUGX. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Augmedix in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Augmedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Augmedix in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Augmedix in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.73.

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 million. Augmedix had a negative net margin of 80.43% and a negative return on equity of 3,261.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Augmedix, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Augmedix Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AUGX)

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

