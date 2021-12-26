Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) vs. Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Critical Review

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) and Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Innovation and Digimarc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Innovation N/A N/A N/A Digimarc -183.48% -42.77% -36.33%

This table compares Aurora Innovation and Digimarc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Innovation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Digimarc $23.99 million 30.28 -$32.54 million ($2.88) -14.90

Aurora Innovation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Digimarc.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Aurora Innovation and Digimarc, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Innovation 0 1 1 0 2.50 Digimarc 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aurora Innovation currently has a consensus target price of $13.63, suggesting a potential upside of 15.17%. Given Aurora Innovation’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aurora Innovation is more favorable than Digimarc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.4% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of Digimarc shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Digimarc shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aurora Innovation beats Digimarc on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurora Innovation

Reinvent Technology Partners Y entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Aurora Innovation Inc.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source. Its products include Digimarc Discover and Digimarc Barcode. Digimarc was founded on June 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Beaverton, OR.

