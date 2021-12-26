Auto (AUTO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.87 Million

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. During the last seven days, Auto has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. Auto has a market capitalization of $34.40 million and $4.87 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auto coin can now be purchased for approximately $649.12 or 0.01303761 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005662 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00044620 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007438 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Auto Coin Profile

Auto is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

