Avalanche (AVAX) Price Hits $114.00

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $27.73 billion and approximately $884.10 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $114.00 or 0.00227667 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003239 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00030666 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.90 or 0.00503087 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00075850 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008091 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 395,372,394 coins and its circulating supply is 243,233,520 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.