Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $5,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 623,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,938,000 after acquiring an additional 19,418 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 626,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,523,000 after acquiring an additional 41,699 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,563,000.

AVDE opened at $62.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.80. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $65.80.

