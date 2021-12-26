Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) have earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $119.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 43,389 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.06, for a total transaction of $11,934,578.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total transaction of $2,258,762.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,600 shares of company stock valued at $16,388,012. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAR. FMR LLC lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,403,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,466,000 after buying an additional 3,748,669 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2,786.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 407,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,774,000 after purchasing an additional 393,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,017,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,715,000 after purchasing an additional 312,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 519,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,466,000 after purchasing an additional 294,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,165,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,657,000 after purchasing an additional 223,823 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAR traded up $7.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,411. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.22 and a 200 day moving average of $145.66. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.14. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $34.99 and a 1 year high of $545.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 729.29%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

