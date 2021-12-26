Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) to post ($0.57) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Azul’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.52). Azul posted earnings per share of ($1.49) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Azul will report full year earnings of ($4.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.73) to ($3.92). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($0.92). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $520.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.94 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZUL. Bank of America cut Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.80 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Azul in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

Shares of AZUL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.07. 1,214,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,071. Azul has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $29.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 166.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 13.0% in the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,099,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,117,000 after purchasing an additional 242,185 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the third quarter valued at about $424,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 149.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 12,614 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 1,051.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,061,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,299,000 after purchasing an additional 969,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Azul

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

