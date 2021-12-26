B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $257,000 Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lessened its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,230 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 277.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy stock opened at $42.05 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $45.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.01.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Argus increased their target price on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.03.

In other Devon Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.