B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Increases Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 146.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 52,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 890,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,747,000 after buying an additional 23,216 shares during the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 355.7% in the 2nd quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 39,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after buying an additional 31,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

EXAS opened at $78.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.25. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.41 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXAS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.64.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.