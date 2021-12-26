B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases New Shares in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 233.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 49,292 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 537.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 40,880 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 261.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 217,610 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 291.9% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 62,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 46,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 28.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,549,000 after acquiring an additional 126,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.10.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 55.56% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $420.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Vertical Research downgraded Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

