B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Reduces Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG decreased its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Bruker were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bruker by 14.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,513,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,927,000 after buying an additional 805,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Bruker by 35.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,793,000 after buying an additional 541,579 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bruker by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,864,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,695,000 after buying an additional 51,993 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Bruker by 3,381.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,038,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,930,000 after buying an additional 1,008,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Bruker by 35.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 923,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,137,000 after buying an additional 242,009 shares in the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

In related news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $768,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,685,558.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $80.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $52.79 and a 52 week high of $92.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.71.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

