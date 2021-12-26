B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 4,313 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG trimmed its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,313 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,210,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,396,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,629,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,919,000 after purchasing an additional 952,322 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,825,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,381,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $186,536.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,220 shares of company stock worth $1,524,457 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $34.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.09 and a 12-month high of $34.51.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JNPR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.91.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.