B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 6,353 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG decreased its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 52.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,353 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Ameren were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,868,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,554,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,555,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Ameren by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,351,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,177,000 after acquiring an additional 27,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AEE opened at $87.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.82. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.32.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 57.59%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameren from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

