B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Trims Stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lowered its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Autohome were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 209,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,419,000 after purchasing an additional 31,144 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 96,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 64,209 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 671.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autohome during the 2nd quarter worth $691,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autohome during the 2nd quarter worth $1,745,000. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $28.23 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $147.67. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.73.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Autohome had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 37.84%. The firm had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Autohome from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Autohome in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CLSA dropped their price objective on Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.52.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

