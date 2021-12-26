Baader Bank Analysts Give DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) a €19.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($21.35) price objective on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DIC has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.22) price target on DIC Asset in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($21.91) price target on DIC Asset in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €23.65 ($26.57) price target on DIC Asset in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DIC Asset has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €18.83 ($21.16).

Shares of DIC Asset stock opened at €15.20 ($17.08) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 14.95. DIC Asset has a 12 month low of €12.26 ($13.78) and a 12 month high of €16.84 ($18.92). The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €15.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is €15.12.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

