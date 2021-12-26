Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,097 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 14.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,562 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 999,939 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $69,256,000 after purchasing an additional 45,414 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,604 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTSH opened at $86.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $86.97.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,328 shares of company stock valued at $737,719 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

