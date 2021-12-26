Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $443,000 Stock Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Black Knight by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 756,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,457,000 after purchasing an additional 14,546 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Black Knight by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,934,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,876,000 after purchasing an additional 204,887 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Black Knight by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 174,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,281 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,785,000. Finally, Lionstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Black Knight by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC now owns 417,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,535,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on BKI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Knight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.40.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKI opened at $81.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.53. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.60 and a 1 year high of $89.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.63 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

