Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $495,000 Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Square by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after buying an additional 2,570,126 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Square by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,603,600,000 after purchasing an additional 998,909 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Square by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after purchasing an additional 912,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its position in Square by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,528,000 after purchasing an additional 679,147 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SQ. Wedbush cut their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Square from $312.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Square from $380.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.66.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $167.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.58. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.57 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a PE ratio of 156.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.39.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 19,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.67, for a total value of $4,888,852.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.49, for a total value of $929,514.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,806 shares of company stock worth $18,092,716 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.