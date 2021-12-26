Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Corteva by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 23,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $46.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.30. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.45%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

