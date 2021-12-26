Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Increases Dividend to $0.64 Per Share

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) declared an annual dividend on Friday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58.

Balchem has raised its dividend payment by 38.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Balchem has a payout ratio of 17.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $164.21 on Friday. Balchem has a one year low of $106.29 and a one year high of $174.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.01 and its 200-day moving average is $145.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22 and a beta of 0.55.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $197.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.80 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Balchem stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,213 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.63% of Balchem worth $26,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BCPC shares. Sidoti downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

