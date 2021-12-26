Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Purchased by Bruni J V & Co. Co.

Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 572,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Ballard Power Systems makes up 1.1% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $8,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 782.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 136,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 121,221 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 341.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 25,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 679,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,408,000 after purchasing an additional 342,326 shares during the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,685,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,771,978. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.25 and a beta of 1.58. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.21 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 88.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

BLDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

