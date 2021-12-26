Bank of America Corp DE Buys 1,269,147 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 659.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $53,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 324.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 160,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after buying an additional 122,492 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 89,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,251,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,424,000 after buying an additional 145,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 68.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 487,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,675,000 after buying an additional 197,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on OHI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

OHI opened at $28.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average of $32.78. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 141.05%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

