Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,009 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $58,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MarketAxess by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,588,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,643,382,000 after acquiring an additional 78,312 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,245,000 after acquiring an additional 22,147 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,307,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,226,000 after acquiring an additional 127,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,300,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,960,000 after acquiring an additional 128,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX opened at $410.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $388.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.18 and a beta of 0.37. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $341.50 and a 1-year high of $589.25.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $497.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $445.33.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

