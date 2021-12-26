Bank of America Corp DE Has $54.93 Million Stock Position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 2,619.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 980,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 944,455 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $54,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JKS. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JKS shares. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

Shares of JKS opened at $43.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.08 and its 200-day moving average is $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $77.95.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

