Bank of America Corp DE Sells 16,581 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,521,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,581 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $62,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 194.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,277,000 after purchasing an additional 700,286 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 571,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,333,000 after purchasing an additional 303,320 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,000,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,648,000 after purchasing an additional 231,073 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,273,000 after purchasing an additional 217,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,098,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,629,000 after purchasing an additional 187,805 shares in the last quarter.

GEM opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average is $38.38. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $42.31.

