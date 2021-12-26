Bank of America Corp DE Sells 239,879 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 239,879 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Cognex were worth $62,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CGNX. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CGNX. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on Cognex from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Northcoast Research raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $77.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 1.66. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $72.85 and a one year high of $101.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.20.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.32 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 15.76%.

In related news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $248,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.