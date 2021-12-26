Bank of America Corp DE Sells 52,572 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 874,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,572 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $56,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SF. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Stifel Financial by 381.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,814,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,771 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the second quarter valued at $30,912,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in Stifel Financial by 706.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 459,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,778,000 after acquiring an additional 402,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the second quarter valued at $21,256,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the second quarter valued at $15,359,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $731,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of SF opened at $69.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.44. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $47.72 and a 12-month high of $78.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.10.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.85%.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.