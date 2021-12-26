Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

BPRN opened at $29.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.99 and its 200 day moving average is $29.80. Bank of Princeton has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.65.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $17.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.97 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Princeton will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Bank of Princeton during the third quarter worth about $272,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 20.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 10,484 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 48.4% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 45,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 14,808 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 20.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 2.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

