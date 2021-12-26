Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 64.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BHB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 473.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 102.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 97,700.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the period. 51.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BHB opened at $29.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $32.94. The firm has a market cap of $438.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $36.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

