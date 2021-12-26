Barclays Raises Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $140.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price raised by Barclays from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PAYX. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.65.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $134.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.91. The company has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $137.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.34%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,213. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,409,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,419,596,000 after buying an additional 297,980 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Paychex by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,902,000 after buying an additional 908,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Paychex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,294,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,478,000 after buying an additional 189,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paychex by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,457,000 after buying an additional 220,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Paychex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,099,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,226,000 after buying an additional 72,648 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

