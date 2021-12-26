Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.39.

Several analysts have commented on GOLD shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 820.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOLD stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.57. 12,154,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,520,982. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.81. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

