BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $366.14.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. CLSA raised BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price target for the company.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.86, for a total transaction of $377,493.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,549 shares of company stock worth $1,925,883 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 180,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,555,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in BeiGene by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in BeiGene by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,428,000 after acquiring an additional 36,837 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in BeiGene by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE traded down $5.26 on Tuesday, hitting $268.63. The company had a trading volume of 188,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,168. BeiGene has a 12-month low of $222.21 and a 12-month high of $426.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $339.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 0.78.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $206.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.70 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 122.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

