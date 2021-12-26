BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $366.14.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. CLSA raised BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price target for the company.
In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.86, for a total transaction of $377,493.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,549 shares of company stock worth $1,925,883 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ BGNE traded down $5.26 on Tuesday, hitting $268.63. The company had a trading volume of 188,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,168. BeiGene has a 12-month low of $222.21 and a 12-month high of $426.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $339.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 0.78.
BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $206.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.70 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 122.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -12.26 earnings per share for the current year.
BeiGene Company Profile
BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.
