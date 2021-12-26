Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 125 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,525 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHI. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in D.R. Horton by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.93.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total value of $214,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $3,668,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $104.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.31. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 7.87%.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

